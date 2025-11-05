Advertisement
The Country

Listen to The Country online: Christopher Luxon on meeting Donald Trump

The Country
Quick Read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with US President Donald Trump last week. Photo / Pool

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to learn more about his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Mackay also finds out who Luxon would like to play him in a movie.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime

