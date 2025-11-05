Plus, who would play him in a movie?
Jane Smith:
This outspoken North Otago farmer pulls no punches when it comes to Nicola Willis’ “taking the piss” technology, and the Bill Gates woke joke that’s starting to revoke.
She also talks about ridiculous sheep research on the Port Hills and banning farming at the Wellington farm park.
Plus, we ask if it’s getting dry on the home farm.
Andrew Murray:
We ask Fonterra’s chief financial officer if a $10 milk price is now in danger after yet another downward GDT auction (-2.4%, whole milk powder down 2.7%).
Stefan Vogel:
Rabobank’s senior agriculture analyst previews the bank’s November Agribusiness Monthly - aptly titled “Spring throws parting weather shots”.
