Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

GDT: Dairy prices down 2.4% as cheddar plunges 6.6%

The Country
2 mins to read

This is the fifth consecutive decline for the GDT auction, following a 1.4% dip two weeks ago.

This is the fifth consecutive decline for the GDT auction, following a 1.4% dip two weeks ago.

Prices fell in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 2.4% drop across the board.

This is the fifth consecutive decline for the GDT auction, and follows a 1.4% dip two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save