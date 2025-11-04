This is the fifth consecutive decline for the GDT auction, following a 1.4% dip two weeks ago.

Prices fell in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 2.4% drop across the board.

Whole milk powder - which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price - was down 2.7%, to an average of US$3503/MT.

This follows a 2.4% fall from the previous auction.

There was no change for skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – recording an average of US$2559/MT.