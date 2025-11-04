This dropped 1.6% at the previous event.
Anhydrous milk fat dipped 1.9% to an average of US$6887/MT, and butter fell 4.3% to an average of US$6371/MT.
Cheddar recorded the largest decrease, plunging 6.6% to an average of US$4449/MT.
On the positive side, butter milk powder rose 1.0% to an average of US$2808, and mozzarella was up 1.6% to an average of US$3306/MT.
Butter milk powder was not available at the last event, where mozzarella fell 5.3%.
Lactose was not offered at this event.
A total of 39,508 MT of product was purchased by 112 successful bidders, compared to 40,621 MT and 117 winning bidders last time.
On September 25, Fonterra confirmed its final Farmgate Milk Price for the 2024/25 season at $10.16 per kgMS.
It also narrowed its 2025/26 forecast Farmgate Milk Price to between NZ$9.00-$11.00 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $10.00 per kgMS.