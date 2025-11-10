The new board and committee have a clear direction – go back to the future.

They’ve gone back to the basics of what A&P Shows were founded on, bringing country to town and celebrating quality livestock competitions.

This year’s show will run from Thursday, November 13 to Saturday, November 15, a shift from its traditional Wednesday start.

Andrew Hoggard and Grant McCallum:

Today’s farmer-politician panel ponders getting the silage off, Cup and Show week, government support of Rural Support Trusts, whether we will have to buy carbon credits to meet our 2030 Paris commitments, and Asian hornets.

Plus, they pay tribute to the Former National Minister and Commissioner for Children, and father of Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay, Roger McClay, who died aged 80 following a battle with cancer.

Sirma Karapeeva:

The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association comments on last week’s first in-market activation of the refreshed Taste Pure Nature country-of-origin brand event in Shanghai.

Mike Inglis:

Ministry for Primary Industries commissioner north for biosecurity updates the Asian hornet incursion and says we have it under control despite some outspoken criticism from Brad Windust, a biosecurity worker and former beekeeper.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s weather expert talks about rain for the fire at Tongariro National Park and the continuing dry for the east coasts of both islands.

