Cameron Bagrie:

The managing director of Bagrie Economics last chatted to Jamie on the eve of Liberation Day.

Today, we look at the impact of the rise in the Kiwi dollar, the importance of central bank independence, and commodity prices holding up in New Zealand.

Plus, we preview next month’s Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) and Official Cash Rate (OCR) announcement.

Lindy Nelson:

Safer Farms chairwoman in the wake of two more devastating on-farm deaths over the long weekend.

We look at how to have the safety conversations on-farm, plus revisit the “Farm Without Harm” campaign.

Warwick Catto:

We catch up with one of the two national on-farm judges for the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Catto and Jamie Strang are travelling the country once again, ahead of this year’s National Sustainability Showcase in Wellington in June.

We look at what’s changed in farming over the past twenty years, and what’s stayed the same.

Plus, how you, nearly literally, compare apples with oranges, with the significant diversity of regional winners.

Listen below: