Riley Kennedy:

“Very real.”

That’s how Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne describes the threat of the processor collapsing if the proposed deal with Dawn Meats fails.

It is just over a month until the processor’s current farmer-shareholders will vote on what is effectively a $250m bailout to repay its working capital.

We catch up with a senior journalist at BusinessDesk to find out more.

Damien O’Connor:

The former Minister of Primary Industries debates the future of the Alliance Group.

Plus, who is responsible for our economic mire, who’s fit for Parliament, and Pāmu’s management.

Emma Poole and Sandra Faulkner:

Our Young Farmer and Federated Farmers panel is quite literally on fire today, having both dealt with a blaze on their properties.

A dairy farmer and a sheep/beef/cropping farmer, respectively, sum up their seasons and talk on their pet subjects.

Listen below: