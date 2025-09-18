Advertisement
Alliance Group warns of insolvency if shareholders reject overseas investment

Stephanie Ockhuysen
RNZ
2 mins to read

Dawn Meats Group proposes to buy a 65% stake in Alliance Group for $250 million. Photo / Alliance

By Stephanie Ockuysen of RNZ

Alliance Group is urging shareholders to vote to accept a $250 million investment, saying that if they do not, the company risks insolvency due to the level of debt.

The red meat co-operative released more details on Thursday about the proposed

