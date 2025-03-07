He’s also the father of Olympic Shot putter Tom Walsh; competing at the National Athletics Championships in Dunedin tomorrow.

Emma Poole:

It’s International Women’s Day tomorrow and our special guest is the first woman to win the Young Farmer of the Year contest.

We discuss dairy farm management in a Waikato drought.

Shane McManaway:

The founder and patron of the Zanda McDonald Awards is currently on the Gold Coast where he was getting ready for the (now postponed) Impact Summit conference next week while looking into the eye of the storm of Cyclone Alfred.

Dr John Roche:

MPI’s chief science advisor joins us from the Science for Farmers site on day one of the Wānaka Show, where he’s continuing his Fieldays Roadshows, having been at Northland last week.

We ask what the mood on the ground is, why should farmers seek him out and it’s not just MPI – who else is involved?

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s principal weather scientist on the big dry and whether there’s any respite in the long-range forecast.

