Fonterra tanker at the co-op’s booth at Bakery China in Shanghai. Photo / Henry Acland, Fonterra
Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra’s president of global ingredients, Richard Allen, to go over the last GDT auction of the season and to find out what the co-op’s up to in Shanghai.
On with the show:
Christopher Luxon:
We ask the Prime Minister about tomorrow’s Budget, but more importantly, where’s the money coming from to balance the books?
We talk about Mystery Creek and whether dairy conversions will be the hot topic du jour at Fieldays?