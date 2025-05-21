And why has carbon capture and storage (CCS) at Kapuni fallen over as an option to meet our 2030 emissions target?

Richard Allen:

We look at the results of the final GDT Auction for the 24/25 season with Fonterra’s president of global markets ingredients.

Plus, what is the Fonterra team doing in Shanghai?

(Hint: it involves the Bakery China event, which sees as many people through its doors as the population of Christchurch in the four days it runs.)

Anna Nelson:

Yesterday, Silver Fern Farms Co-operative held its AGM in Dunedin.

It was Nelson’s first as the co-operative’s chairwoman and Rob Hewett’s last with the company after serving 17 years as a director.

Nelson has officially taken over Hewett’s former role as co-chair of Silver Fern Farms Limited.

But has Silver Fern Farms gone woke over emissions reductions?

Lucas Fuess:

This US-based senior dairy analyst for Rabobank is currently visiting New Zealand.

He’s presenting alongside Emma Higgins at several Rabobank events across the country, covering the latest developments in global dairy markets and what they mean for New Zealand’s dairy sector.

James Denholm:

Toyota’s Palmerston North-based new vehicle operations manager has a Fieldays preview, including some hot deals on the new Hilux.

