Jane Smith:
North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist supports Luxon’s response to the climate scientists.
She also comments on the Federated Farmers Banking Survey.
Mike McIntyre:
Jarden’s head of commodities comments on the first GDT auction of the new season.
His commentary: “The positive momentum that we saw coming into the season, right up until the penultimate event, now looks to be lost with the overall event falling 1.6% and several of the key individual products coming under pressure. WMP -3.7%, SMP -1.1%, AMF 1.4%, Butter 0%, BMP -6.1% and Cheese -4.2%.”
Ben Picton:
It’s Acronym Day, and Rabobank’s senior macro strategist comments on falls in the OCR and GDT, and the OECD slashing its annual growth report for the world economy.
Phil Duncan:
Winter’s here this week, and it’s Fieldays next week. We look out a week for a Waikato forecast with WeatherWatch.
