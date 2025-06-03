It's the first GDT auction of the new dairy season. Photo / Rowena Duncum

The new season opened with a 1.6% price drop across the board in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.

This follows a 0.9% dip from the previous auction, two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder, which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price, was down 3.7%, to an average of US$4173/MT.

Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – fell 1.1%, to an average of US$2807/MT.

Cheddar slipped 4.2%, to an average of US$4759/MT, following a 9.2% slump at the previous event.