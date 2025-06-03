Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Global Dairy Trade auction sees prices dip 1.6%, whole milk powder down 3.7%

The Country
2 mins to read

It's the first GDT auction of the new dairy season. Photo / Rowena Duncum

It's the first GDT auction of the new dairy season. Photo / Rowena Duncum

The new season opened with a 1.6% price drop across the board in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.

This follows a 0.9% dip from the previous auction, two weeks ago.

Whole milk powder, which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price, was down 3.7%, to an average

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country