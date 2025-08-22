Plus Ballance Agri-Nutrients has been forced to take an $88 million hit on the value of its Taranaki manufacturing facility, given the uncertainty surrounding its future gas supply.

Jason Te Brake:

The chief executive of Zespri says the co-op’s latest forecast reflects the strong start to the season, with average per-hectare returns forecast to reach record levels for all categories other than SunGold and Organic Green.

Plus, Te Brake talks about Zespri’s 2035 ambition for “being the world’s healthiest fruit brand,” and why green kiwifruit is the first-ever fresh fruit to receive an authorised health claim from the European Commission.

Richard Dawkins:

Federated Farmers’ meat and wool chairman will join other farming and wool industry leaders at strong wool workshops in Otago and Southland next week.

He writes there’s reason for hope that the strong wool industry has turned a corner - but farmers need to get in behind the change-makers.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks cotton, coffee and footy.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive discusses the co-op’s agreement to sell its consumer and associated businesses to French food group Lactalis for $3.845 billion.

Plus, Fonterra’s increased 2024/25 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Listen below: