Shane McManaway:

A Wairarapa farmer and high-profile leader in agribusiness who successfully lobbied the Government for a change of tune around agriculture in the school curriculum talks to The Country.

He is also the founder of the Zanda McDonald Awards, which will be inducted into the Australian Stockman Hall of Fame next week.

Andrew Murray:

Fonterra’s chief financial officer reviews last night’s better-than-expected GDT Auction (down 0.8%, with whole milk powder -0.8%, skim milk powder -0.3%, butter -0.8%, and cheese +2.2%).

Nicola Grigg:

The Acting Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture rubbishes the call from an outgoing ECan councillor to declare a “nitrate emergency” in Canterbury.

Jeremy Rookes:

Our Canterbury-based lifestyle correspondent rounds out the show.

He shares his thoughts on ECan’s “nitrate emergency” and how tough tailing is after being a lifestyler.

