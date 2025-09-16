Prices for most dairy commodities eased in the latest GDT auction.

GDT: Dairy prices slip again, down 0.8% in latest auction

Prices dropped slightly in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.8% dip across the board.

This marked the third consecutive decline, following a 4.3% decrease at the previous auction and a 0.3% slide before that.

Of the key commodities, cheddar was the only product to post a gain, rising 2.2% to an average of US$4814/MT.

Prices for whole milk powder, skim milk powder, butter, anhydrous milk fat, and mozzarella all eased.

Whole milk powder — which has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price — slipped 0.8% to an average of US$3790/MT.