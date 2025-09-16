Skim milk powder, Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product, was down 0.3%, to an average of US$2615/MT.
Butter fell 0.8% to an average of US$6892/MT, and anhydrous milk fat was down 1.5% to an average of US$6802/MT.
The biggest percentage fall came from mozzarella, which plunged 9.6% to an average of US$3860/MT.
Butter milk powder was not available at this event, and lactose was not offered.
A total of 39,093 MT of product was purchased by 123 successful bidders, compared to 41,465 MT and 113 winning bidders last time.
On August 21, Fonterra increased its 2024/25 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price from $10.00 per kgMS to $10.15 per kgMS, narrowing the range from $9.70–$10.30 per kgMS to $10.10–$10.20 per kgMS.
Fonterra also retained the $10.00 per kgMS forecast for the current 2025/26 season, while narrowing the range from $8.00–$11.00 per kgMS to $9.00–$11.00 per kgMS.