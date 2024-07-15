Leptospirosis can be spread by animals' urine coming into contact with humans. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A leptospirosis project has been launched to raise awareness and funds to control the disease.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that causes illness in humans, through contact with infected animal urine and contaminated water.

Rural Women New Zealand is working with with Massey University to help combat the disease.

New Zealand had one of the highest rates of leptospirosis in the world, in countries with temperate climates, Rural Women NZ national president Gill Naylor said.

“Leptospirosis is a nasty flu-like illness which is unfortunately on the rise again in flood-affected regions as it can be spread through contaminated water,” she said.