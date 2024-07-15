Advertisement
Leptospirosis: Project launched to combat animal-spread disease

Leptospirosis can be spread by animals' urine coming into contact with humans. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A leptospirosis project has been launched to raise awareness and funds to control the disease.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that causes illness in humans, through contact with infected animal urine and contaminated water.

Rural Women New Zealand is working with with Massey University to help combat the disease.

New Zealand had one of the highest rates of leptospirosis in the world, in countries with temperate climates, Rural Women NZ national president Gill Naylor said.

“Leptospirosis is a nasty flu-like illness which is unfortunately on the rise again in flood-affected regions as it can be spread through contaminated water,” she said.

Naylor said Rural Women NZ had raised awareness and funds to battle leptospirosis for more than 50 years.

“By making leptospirosis our national project until June 2025 we can again mobilise our members across the country.”

Massey University professor of veterinary public health Jackie Benschop said 170 cases were notified last year, nearly all in people living rurally,

However, she said that was “the tip of the iceberg” as many cases were missed because leptospirosis can look like Covid or the flu.

Therefore there were issues with getting a diagnosis.

“Our data shows that 70% of people suspected of having leptospirosis are not tested for it,” Benschop said.

“Protecting yourself against lepto need not be too difficult and mimics good farm management; like vaccinating stock, adopting good hygiene practices, wearing PPE, controlling effluent, waterways and rodents and training your staff and visitors.

“Above all, if you are feeling unwell, seek help early — tell your doctor lepto may be the cause and ask to be tested.”

Benschop said any funds raised as part of the national project would help further their research with the aim of better understanding leptospirosis in humans, animals and the environment to reduce the burden of the disease.

You can find out more information at www.ruralwomennz.nz/lepto.

Common leptospirosis symptoms include:

  • Fever and chills
  • Headaches and lethargy
  • Aching muscles
  • Red eyes
  • Nausea and vomiting


