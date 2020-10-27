Lake Rotoramu: 400 rainbow trout released for popular family fishing day

Kids at a previous Lake Rotomanu fish out event. Photo / Supplied

About 400 rainbow trout are being released into Lake Rotomanu for a popular family fishing day.

In a change to the usual kids' fishing format where trout are corralled in a holding net in Lake Rotomanu, this year the plate-sized trout will be freely released into the lake.

Volunteers will provide fishing instruction for those who would like help, with the intention to provide families with the skills to be able to return throughout the summer on their own.

After registration and set-up, anglers and their families can

fish from around the lake.

By registering, families will receive a special permit that allows them to fish Lake Rotomanu until

September 30 2021 without needing to buy a fishing licence.

Participants should bring any fishing gear they think might be suitable to a marquee tent set up near the boat ramp. Volunteers from the Inglewood Rod, Gun and Recreation Club and staff from Taranaki Hunting and Fishing will assist them with gear set-up, lures and bait.

A limited number of freshwater spin fishing sets will also be available for purchase.

Lake Rotomanu will be closed to powered watercraft during the event

so anglers can have exclusive use.

The family fishing day is being held to provide parents and caregivers with skills to be able to bring their children back fishing in the future. For health and safety reasons, all participants must be supervised by a responsible adult.

For added interest, several trophy trout will be included in the 400 well-grown 2-year-old rainbow trout released into the lake, providing an opportunity to catch the "fish of a lifetime".

Lake Rotomanu also contains a good population of perch, a white-fleshed species that makes great eating.

Families are invited to bring their fishing gear, register and have a fish for trout and perch on Saturday, October 31, 8am-1pm. The event is free, funded by the Taranaki Fish & Game Council.