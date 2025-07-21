Advertisement
King Country’s Jack Fagan wins Welsh International Speed Shear

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·The Country·
2 mins to read

The Wools of New Zealand tour team (from left), Jack Fagan, Neil Fagan (manager) and Toa Henderson, seen here at the Great Yorkshire Show earlier in July. Photo / SSNZ

King Country shearer Jack Fagan has warmed up for his defence of the Royal Welsh Show’s open all-nations shearing title by winning the Welsh International Speed Shear, and a third place in the show’s novice bladeshearing.

The speed shear win came on Sunday in the electric atmosphere of the Builth

