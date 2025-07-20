Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cothi Shears: Wales beats NZ in test series opener

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·The Country·
4 mins to read

Toa Henderson, who shore 20 lambs in 11min 48sec in Saturday's test match in Wales, pictured in March when he won selection in the team with victory in the New Zealand open final in Te Kuiti. Photo / SSNZ

Toa Henderson, who shore 20 lambs in 11min 48sec in Saturday's test match in Wales, pictured in March when he won selection in the team with victory in the New Zealand open final in Te Kuiti. Photo / SSNZ

Two Welsh shearers who’ve shorn numerous summers in New Zealand have struck the first blow to the hopes of New Zealand shearers Toa Henderson and Jack Fagan, by winning a new test series in Wales.

Shearing Welsh lambs at the Cothi Shears, in Carmarthenshire, on Saturday, Gethin Lewis and Llyr

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save