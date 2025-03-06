It was one of the big events on the Timbersports domestic calendar with a World Championship Individual qualifying spot up for grabs.

Despite a trio of World Trophy titles, Jordan now has his sights on a maiden Individual World Championship.

This title, in the more traditional long-form format across six different wood-chopping and sawing disciplines, has so far eluded the 28-year-old.

But, having qualified for the World Championships before, achieving a runner-up individual finish, he remained the firm favourite to wear the silver Fern in Italy later this year.

“Now that we do our qualifying at the Rural Games, our season of European woodchopping comes down to that one day,” Jordan said.

“It puts a lot of pressure on.

“You have to come out on top to compete at the Individual World Championship.”

A gruelling programme of timber events at the Rural Games will include the underhand chop, the stock saw, the standing block and the cross-cut saw.

With the ever-present danger of sharp axes and the humming of chainsaws, concentration was key.

“There’s also the springboard and the competition finishes with the hot-saw as the last event,” he said.

“It’s also triple points too.

“We use the big two-stroke saws that are really loud.”

Emma Riddell competes in the Single Buck event at the Stihl Timbersports Women's 2023 National Championship, held at the Rural Games.

Jordan said woodchopping was his plane ticket to the world after following his brother into the sport.

He’s “feeling good” with the local competitive season reaching its peak.

“It’s a summer sport in New Zealand but when you head to Australia and Europe, they have different seasons, so you can be chopping all year round,” he said.

“The training I do prepares me well before I head on trips to Europe.

“They’re for about 10 days and it’s usually when I’m not too busy on the farm.”

One of Jordan’s toughest rivals during the wood chopping on Saturday will be his older brother Shane who he can thank for getting a foothold in the sport.

“My brother was training with a group of mates a couple of times a week after school with a Taranaki legend.”

“With watching him at A and P shows, I kind of fell in love with the sport.”

The women’s Timbersports, with nine competitors from around the country, are on today.

Sheep dog trials to pack the crowds

Dannevirke's Paul Evans with his dog Trump.

Danniverke’s Paul Evans was bringing along his prized dogs Ned and Trump to the games.

As the manager of the sheep dog trials, Evans also had the significant responsibility of bringing along the sheep for the contest.

A decorated and experienced trialist, he was running through his final preparations ahead of the Sam Strahan Memorial Sheep Dog Trials.

“My dogs have been around for a while now, you don’t need to be in the training paddock every night training them because they get to the stage where they tell you that they know it all,” Evans said.

“But in their formative years when they’re starting out, there’s a lot of training going on.”

The sheep dog trials will see the women’s side of Ruby Bailey, Joeline Joslin, Rachel Law and Jo McIntryre taking on the men.

Evans will lead off for the men, followed by Gavin Drake, David Sheild and Hunter Davis.

Around 200 athletes will compete at the 10th edition of the Rural Games with other sports including tree-climbing, shearing and speed-fencing.

Organisers expected crowds to pack The Square in Palmerston North with free entry to all events and free bus rides over the weekend

Special guests will be Paralympian Cameron Leslie, former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith and shearing legend David Fagan.

The New Zealand Rural Sports Awards will be held on Friday night celebrating the dedication and achievements of rural athletes, sports administrators and coaches from across the country.

The event takes place with a gala dinner at the Awapuni Racecourse.

- RNZ



