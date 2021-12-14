King Country shearers aiming to set new five-stand world record

Photo / File

A five-member team of young King Country shearing guns is shaping up to make their mark later this month with a crack at the five-stand nine-hour world record for strong wool lambs.

Attempting to establish a new mark at Te Pa Station, Ruapehu on Wednesday, December 22, the five shearers, aged between 18 and 35, all work for Te Kuiti-based Fagan Shearing.

Fagan Shearing owners Neil and Stacy Fagan are coordinating the record attempt.

The five-member team, Delwyn Jones, Llion Jones, Jack Fagan, Reuben Alabaster and Kelly Brill, had been working hard to prepare for the big day, Neil Fagan said.

"They each have personal trainers and are fully focused on this attempt. One of them has shed 15 kilograms with his fitness regime."

Shearing at this level was a serious scientific activity, Fagan said.

"On the day each shearer works with his own five-person support team, every one with a specific role to minimise the time spent shearing each sheep."

Plenty of time and effort went into putting in the best possible performance and setting a record that will be difficult to match, Fagan said.

"Although they all have their own targets, during a nine-hour day, you have five shearers for a combined total of 162,000 seconds on the boards.

Each shearer aimed for a range between 40 and 45 seconds per sheep, Fagan said.

"When you save a second here or there, every second adds up through the day."

A lot went on behind the scenes as well and having a "big and motivated" team of volunteers was vital, if the attempt was to be successful, Fagan said.

"r host, Te Pa Station, along with its owner Atihau Whanganui Incorporation is giving us huge support. These five individuals know that they wouldn't be able to do it on their own, and the day belongs to the whole community."

Well-known shearing personality Sir David Fagan is also helping out with the record attempt.

David won the Golden Shears 16 times and set ten world records in his own shearing career. He is also Neil's uncle and Jack's father.

David said bringing the community together was an important part of the day, especially since competitive shearing has been constrained for the past two years due to Covid-19.

"That includes the recent cancellation of the Golden Shears - so it is really heartening to see a big event like this come together.

Rural communities loved "giving something like this a crack," and people were always willing to show their support, David said.

"Whenever I was involved in attempting a record like this, I was humbled to see the effort that goes into it from so many other people."

This was one of the only gang attempts that had not been done before, so there would be a world record established at the end of the day, David said.

"In which case, the aim is to set a good high mark for others to have a go at in the future."

In a traditional nine-hour shearing day the action starts at 5am, comprising five separate runs, broken by breakfast, morning smoko, lunch and afternoon smoko and finishing at 5pm.

In order to enter Te Pa Station all shearers, volunteers and others attending are required to be double vaccinated, and to scan their vaccine passports.

PGG Wrightson is a major sponsor of the event with other sponsors being The Lines Company, Lister Shearing, and Te Pa Station owner Atihau-Whanganui Incorporation.