Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Opinion

King Charles could win over Kiwi hearts with a BBQ - Glenn Dwight

The Country
3 mins to read

Glenn Dwight ponders if a barbecue is the answer to upping King Charles' popularity with Kiwis. Photo / 123RF

Glenn Dwight ponders if a barbecue is the answer to upping King Charles' popularity with Kiwis. Photo / 123RF

Opinion

Let’s be brutally honest here — when was the last time you got genuinely excited about King’s Birthday?

Not the sleep-in or the excuse to take 70% off fitted bed sheets at Briscoes, but the actual King part of the equation.

Because right now, His Majesty’s birthday feels

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country