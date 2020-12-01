Kids enjoy all the fun of the fair at the Stratford A&P Show

Yuuki Otsuki-Douds (9) concentrates carefully as she takes aim with a slingshot on one of the games at the fair. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Many of the thousands of visitors at the Stratford A&P Show on the weekend spent at least a little time in the Mahons Amusements area.

As well as all the popular rides and fast food stalls, there were lots of opportunities for people to try out their luck or skill at various sideshow games.

Yuuki Otsuki-Douds (9), who goes to Matapu School, was one of the many lining up to have a go at a target game on Sunday. Her face was a picture of concentration as she took aim with the slingshot.

"I wanted to win the soft toy."

Luckily for Yuuki, her aim was perfect, and she walked away clutching her new toy.

Yuuki's efforts paid off, and she went home with a brand new cuddly toy for her efforts. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Aaron Mills (15) wasn't so lucky at first when he tried to hit a target.

"I think I've had about five goes on this game, but wasn't going to give up till I got the prize. My mates wouldn't have shut up if I hadn't got it eventually, they were all watching."

He was having a go on the shooting alley and said while it took a few goes, he finally won, walking away with his pride intact as well as the prize.