Is it because we build our houses with entertaining areas, are lucky and get a fair amount of sunshine, or do we think sitting in a summer house is like being down the back of the section in the woodshed?
I love little sheds, whether a summer house, a gardening shed or a reading room.
In summer, I have a hammock hung up in the shade of some large punga trees, a great place to chill out when the summer heat is at its peak.
You can use it for your gardening tools or as a place for all your spare pots and seed trays.
You can dry your collected vegetable seeds and have them ready for the following year, and store plant food and your frost cloth!
But if you take the time to line it and even get electricity for it, you can have your own gardener’s haven.
A place to store all your garden books, a spot to contemplate and plan what you are going to plant come summer, a special nook to curl up and enjoy a cup of herbal tea picked straight from your herb patch.
A cherished area where your cat will really take a shine to, as my cat does at this time of the year, when I turn on the heating pad in one of my shade houses.
Fill lots of terracotta pots with lettuce, herbs and vegetables to add some interest in front of it, add a small table and chair just outside, and you will find pottering in your vegetable garden during winter far more pleasant.