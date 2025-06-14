Not only for its glorious fruit, but also for how beautiful it can look in winter with just the fruit hanging on the bare branches, almost art-like.

Even if you do not like persimmons, the tree can be a real talking piece in your garden.

I have been asked often what sort of fruit trees I have planted in my garden, and I have to admit that I have sometimes overlooked the persimmon tree.

However, this year I have seen so many trees laden with fruit, they are such a joy on a bleak June day, that you can’t help but smile.

Persimmons are in season in New Zealand between May and July.

They require a long growing season (seven months) to mature fruit.

This limits the fruit to warm northern regions in New Zealand, so if you live in Dunedin, maybe not such a great idea to plant one.

They are not keen on cold spring winds and prefer to be planted in the full sun.

Old varieties were astringent, and the fruit almost needed to be well and truly over-ripe to attempt to eat.

But new varieties, such as the popular Fuyu, are non-astringent.

They are known for their squat, tomato-like shape and can be eaten while still crisp.

Deciduous with broad leaves, it grows into a compact, neat tree and can easily be fan-trained or espaliered.

When ripe, the Fuyu fruit is deep orange and simply stunning when there’s not a lot of colour happening in the garden.

If you leave the fruit on the tree, you may attract many birds who will devour it, although I have seen trees fully laden with fruit around the district.

Other varieties have a redder-orange or yellower-orange colouring to the fruit.

The fruit is mostly eaten raw like an apple, but can be used in salads and baking.

You can experiment by slicing and adding cheese and honey sprinkled with a few seeds, or try them in a smoothie, or even bake them with your bread mixture.

If I were to describe the taste, I would say it was sweet, because of the high glucose content, the flesh is jelly-like, and it has a faint honey taste or even mango or pumpkin, depending on the variety.

The best idea is for you to try one for yourself.

They are a reliable source of nutrients and minerals, including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and potassium.

I presently have at least 50 on the bench in front of my kitchen window.

This is because, unlike many fruits, they keep longer at room temperature.

Rooms with air conditioning are ideal to keep your persimmons in top condition.

Persimmons kept in a fridge will go soft more quickly than if left at room temperature.

So, if thinking about a tree as a centre piece in your vegetable garden, why not consider a persimmon?

It will appeal to the bird lover, artist, and gourmet cook in you!