Kem Ormond’s vegetable garden: How to ready your garden for spring

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

Kem harvested the last of the peppers from her tomato house this week.

Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s into her veggie garden, boots and all.

OPINION

Well, next month it will be daylight saving.

Admittedly, it is at the end of September, which in my books means spring has officially

