Leeks are coming out of my ears at the moment, and I am eating the last of my brassicas and am now planting some new cauliflower and broccoli, so they are well established before the white butterfly makes an appearance.
I also have a great supply of spring onions, and my curly parsley is like a huge bouquet!
Now is the time to gather last-minute supplies, check that tools and containers are in good condition and make sure your working space is clean, clear, and ready for a busy season.
Vege tasks
Start thinking about feeding your existing veges with a liquid fertiliser for a quick “pick me up” as the weather and soil begin to warm up and growth speeds up.
Gardening is all about trial and error, and even we gardeners who have been doing it for years can still learn.
On the up, tamarillos seem to have been cheaper this year, and as my new tree is yet to produce any, I have been purchasing a few kilos, plus begging from friends and have been stewing them to have on my morning porridge.