Kem Ormond’s vegetable garden: How to grow yacon, a thirst-quenching gem

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Kem picked up this yacon tuber from the Whanganui market. Photo / Phil Thomsen

Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she discovers yacon.

OPINION

It resembles a kūmara, and in the garden, it grows like a dahlia tuber.

It is also known as the “Peruvian Ground Apple”, with a botanical name as long

