Kem Ormond’s vegetable garden: How to grow gourds and coloured corn

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

Coloured corn is fun to grow and harvest, and then pile up in a trug or old basket. Photo / Unsplash, Markus Winkler

Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country.

She’s also a keen gardener.

This week, she’s growing decorative vegetables and gives a roundup on what’s happening in her garden.

OPINION

This summer, I am going to grow a couple of decorative vegetables—namely, coloured corn and gourds.

Save