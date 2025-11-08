Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / The Country / Opinion

Kem Ormond’s vegetable garden: How to grow cucumbers and make elderflower cordial

Kem Ormond
Opinion by
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country.

Whether for salads, pickling, or simply enjoying fresh, there’s a cucumber to suit every purpose. Photo / 123rf

Whether for salads, pickling, or simply enjoying fresh, there’s a cucumber to suit every purpose. Photo / 123rf

Kem Ormond is a feature writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s planting cucumbers, making elderflower cordial, and giving a roundup on what is happening in her vegetable garden in November.

Cucumbers, while space-hungry, are a rewarding crop if you have the room.

Choosing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save