Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kem Ormond’s vegetable garden: How to grow avocados

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

While avocado trees can be sulky, Kem Ormond reckons they're worth the effort. Photo / 123rf

While avocado trees can be sulky, Kem Ormond reckons they're worth the effort. Photo / 123rf

Kem Ormond
Opinion by Kem Ormond
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country.
Learn more

Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s giving you tips on successfully growing an avocado tree.

If you love avocados, then the time will come when you are going to want to grow your own tree in your backyard.

I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save