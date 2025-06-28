It is classed as a fruit as it contains many fine seeds, but I am happy to call it a vegetable.

While it is readily available to buy and fairly easy to grow here in New Zealand, it is used extensively in Europe in dishes such as moussaka or ratatouille.

It is also a favoured vegetable in Indian and Turkish dishes.

Growing your own eggplants

While I have always purchased plants from the nursery, you can grow eggplant from seeds very successfully.

They require a long, hot growing season, and you do need to be patient!

First, soak your seeds overnight to encourage germination.

Plant your seeds indoors 8-10 weeks before the last expected frost, then transplant outdoors after the danger of frost has passed, around November /December.

They are much like tomatoes and do not tolerate frost.

They tend to sulk if planted too soon, as they enjoy soil that is at least 24°C.

I also tend to keep mine away from other vegetables in the nightshade family, such as tomatoes, potatoes and peppers, only because they tend to get the same sort of diseases and pests, being in the same family.

The plants can get quite big, so I tend to add a bamboo cane to prevent them toppling over.

This is especially important if you are exposed to wind where you live.

You need to find a sunny spot in your vegetable garden that receives at least six hours of sun every day.

The fruit sets usually after 60 -75 days of planting, and the fruits are ready for harvest after about 90-120 days after planting.

It is best to use sharp secateurs to cut the fruit off.

They prefer to be in well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter, or you can add your own compost.

They like to be well watered and fed, and if you keep up this routine, they will thrive and produce some amazing, plump fruit ready to be used in some of your favourite vegetarian dishes.

I like to stuff my eggplant and for this recipe, I use the large, dark purple variety.

Eggplant recipe

Ingredients

2 eggplants, halved lengthwise

4 Tbsp olive oil

3 cloves of crushed garlic

1 onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp currants

200gm cherry tomatoes (better to use cherry tomatoes rather than large tomatoes)

1.5 slices Vogel’s or similar bread (about 50gm) whizzed up in a kitchen whizz

50g parmesan cheese, grated

50g feta cheese, crumbled

1/3rd cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped finely

Zest of 1 lemon

Method

Turn the oven to 180C.

Taking a sharp knife, cut each eggplant in half and then cut a border around the flesh of each eggplant, cutting 5mm in from the skin.

Place the eggplant skin side down on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Brush with oil and season with sea salt.

Bake 35 minutes or until flesh is golden brown and soft.

Heat balance of oil in a fry pan, medium heat and then fry the onion.

Then add garlic until translucent.

Once the eggplant is cooked, remove it from the oven and scoop out the pulp. Be careful not to tear the skin.

Put the shells to one side, chop the flesh and add to the onion mixture.

Add the tomatoes and currants.

Cook, stirring for another 15 minutes until the mixture is soft and the tomato is cooked.

Divide the eggplant and tomato mixture into the shells.

Mix the breadcrumbs, both cheeses, lemon zest, parsley and then season with salt and pepper.

Scatter over the eggplant mixture and return to the oven for another 20 minutes until golden brown.

Enjoy!