Kem Ormond’s vegetable garden: Eggplant - growing tips and a tasty recipe

Kem Ormond
Whether you say eggplant or aubergine, Kem Ormond's got you covered. Photo / Unsplash

Kem Ormond
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country.
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s discussing the difference between the aubergine and the eggplant, which is absolutely nothing!

Sometimes you see a long, elongated purple vegetable called an aubergine, and sometimes it is referred to as an eggplant.

