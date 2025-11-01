Art in the garden offers a chance to express your style and creativity. Photo / Pixabay, Van3ssa
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s adding art in the garden.
Whether you’re pulling weeds from your veggie patch, trimming back overgrown shrubs, or simply relaxing in a favourite chair, a garden can be your private sanctuary, a peacefulretreat from the demands of everyday life.
It is a place where you can breathe, connect with nature, and forget about the overflowing laundry basket, dishes waiting in the kitchen sink or the meowing cat waiting to be fed.
But beyond the plants and paths, have you considered the role that art could play in your garden?
Whether it’s in your flower or vegetable garden, art has the power to elevate an outdoor space, adding beauty, character, and a touch of personality.