However, I have also seen some that I know will look good - until summer comes, and then they will struggle due to the heat, lack of watering and poor design.

I have three distinct types of vertical gardens.

Each is planted with different plants due to its situation.

I have a shady, damp area where I have used staghorn ferns.

On the back of one of my archways through to my raised vegetable gardens, I have succulents mixed with air plants, and on a blank wall at the end of my deck, I have several types of air plants.

All made using square gauge grid steel cut to size, with either a shade cloth backing or brushwood fencing.

The succulents have been put into small black pots with two V cuts, so they can be added by slotting in and attaching to the grid steel.

You could use the same pot method for strawberries or lettuce if you wish.

Air plants have been attached to pieces of driftwood with a wire hook added to attach them to the steel.

Kem's air plant wall has pieces of driftwood to keep the plants in place. Photo / Phil Thomsen

They are always a talking piece with visitors.

I have seen recycled pallets used successfully to make vertical vegetable gardens, but I still would use the pot method, placing the pots inside the pallet.

In fact, I have grown vegetables in baskets, old copper, teapots and even an old water urn.

Just make sure you feed them and water them, and they will return you with wonderful produce — great if space is limited.

My vegetable garden update

Early potatoes are ready for harvest. Photo / Phil Thomsen

While I may struggle with the darker mornings, I really do enjoy daylight saving time.

It’s wonderful having those extra hours in the evening to spend in the vegetable garden, and at the moment, I’ve got an abundance of jobs to tackle.

My early potatoes are ready for harvest, and there’s nothing quite like fresh new potatoes smothered in butter (the true “new gold”) and sprinkled with chopped parsley.

My Christmas potatoes are also up and growing well, so it looks like I’ll be well-supplied for the season ahead.

The chop and drop method was used in Kem Ormond's tomato house, and now last year’s foliage is breaking down into mulch. Photo / Phil Thomsen

As you can see from my tomato house, last year’s foliage is breaking down beautifully into mulch.

Once my tomato seedlings are ready to be planted out, I’ll move the foliage to either side of the house, where it will continue to enrich the soil.

I don’t add anything else, just the remains of the previous season’s crops.

Alongside my tomatoes, I will also grow chillies, peppers, and basil in the same space.

It is called the chop and drop method and is my version of soil fertilisation.

Like I have mentioned previously, I take nothing away and bring nothing into my vegetable garden, and I have the most beautiful, friable, rich soil.

Last year, I had a bumper harvest of all four crops, which made their way into sauces, relishes, soups, pesto, and plenty of fresh salads.

I have another area in my garden that is full of the most wonderful colour at present, with calendulas and borage covering the space.

They, too, will eventually succumb to the chop and drop method and make way for sunflowers to attract the greenfinches.

This will be my sweetcorn patch this year, with a few brassicas tucked in along the edge.