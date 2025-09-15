Advertisement
Home / The Country

Kem Ormond’s garden: How to grow grapes, from planting, pruning to plating

Kem Ormond
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Grapes need a sunny position, sheltered from strong winds. Photo / Phil Thomsen

Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s waiting patiently to see her grape vine burst into leaf.

OPINION

Table grapes are typically characterised by their thin skins, which make them easy to bite into, and their lack of seeds,

