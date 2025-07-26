Why not try growing a few daikon radishes this season? Photo / Pexels, Anna Nekrashevich

Why not try growing a few daikon radishes this season? Photo / Pexels, Anna Nekrashevich

Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s singing the praises of the daikon radish as well as pickled vegetables.

OPINION

You will find that having a few jars of pickled vegetables in your cupboard over the summer will be a real bonus.

Pickling vegetables is an effortless way to preserve fresh produce when you find yourself with extra from the garden.

Yes, I know it is hard to think about summer as we are stoking our fires and watching the wind and rain batter our vegetable garden, but when it comes to planting our summer garden, we need to have planning under way already.