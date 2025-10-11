But I think it’s time to give them a fair chance to shine.

Each one has its own virtues, unique flavours, and surprising health benefits.

So, before you push them to the back of the fridge, let’s take another look; you might just discover a new favourite for your crisper drawer.

Silverbeet

While silverbeet looks tough and leathery, it’s a nutrient powerhouse, high in fibre, rich in magnesium and packed with vitamins A, C, and K.

Sauté it with garlic and olive oil, and suddenly it’s gourmet.

Perfect to bulk out salads and great in a quiche.

Kale

The drama queen of greens.

Massage it and it turns from chewy to tender. Great in smoothies too.

Dried in the oven, you will have tasty kale chips.

I have read that kale is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet.

Okra

Famously slimy, but roast it in the oven and it turns crunchy and delicious.

It can be eaten raw, pickled, fried, roasted, grilled, crisped to shards, or cooked in many dishes.

A fibre superstar.

Broad beans

A bit of a chore to peel, but their buttery flavour makes it worth the effort, and once that grey skin that surrounds them is disposed of, those gorgeous wee green gems can be cooked and served with butter and some chopped up parsley or thrown into a salad.

High in protein and rich in iron.

Swede

Underrated mash material!

Mix it with potatoes for a sweet, earthy twist.

One swede can go a long way, and they are so easy to grow.

A source of potassium and provides vitamin C to provide immune support.

Brussels sprouts

The classic childhood enemy, and for many, it still is.

Roast them with a little honey and balsamic, and you’ll wonder why you ever complained.

Steamed, then finished in a fry pan with some diced bacon, takes them up a level.

These little gems are loaded with vitamin K (bone health) and vitamin C (immunity).

Celery

This is often sidelined to stock, but with hummus or peanut butter, it becomes a snack-time hero.

Gorgeous stuffed with cream cheese for a bit of indulgence.

Contains antioxidants that reduce inflammation and is good to help with hydration on hot summer days.

A necessary addition to a Bloody Mary!

Artichokes

A prickly exterior hides a tender, delicious heart.

Dip the leaves in butter or aioli and you’ll see why they’re special.

The hearts are a terrific addition to pizzas.

Great for liver health and digestion.

Eggplant

Can be spongy if mistreated, but roasted, grilled, or turned into baba ganoush or ratatouille? Absolute magic.

High in antioxidants like nasunin, good for brain and cell health and a major source of fibre.

Radishes

These are spicy little troublemakers that can pack a punch.

Slice thinly into salads or roast them for a surprising mellow sweetness. Rich in vitamin C.

At the end of the day, every vegetable has its quirks, so why not give one of these disliked vegetables a second chance, look up some recipes and jump in boots and all.

You might just discover a new star for your table.