The Country

Kaikohe dam NZ's first Covid 19 recovery fast-tracked project

4 minutes to read

Former Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones starts work on an access road to Matawii Reservoir near Kaikohe with Tai Tokerau Water trustees Ken Rintoul(left), Dover Samuels, Murray McCully, Collin Rameka and Kathryn de Bruin. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A water storage dam near Kaikohe is the first project in the country to be consented under fast-tracked Covid-19 recovery legislation.

Matawii Reservoir was given a green light on Tuesday by an expert panel chaired

