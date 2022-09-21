The late John Luxton was a former DairyNZ chair and former Agriculture Minister. Photo / Supplied

The late John Luxton was a former DairyNZ chair and former Agriculture Minister. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Dairy farmers, sector leaders, MPs and parliamentary staff are ready to battle it out on the sports fields of Morrinsville for the John Luxton Memorial Match.

The rugby and netball matches will take place this Saturday, September 24, and organisers say they're shaping up to be entertaining and competitive encounters.

The matches are a memorial for the late Hon John Luxton, the inaugural DairyNZ chair and former Agriculture Minister.

"It's for a great cause," DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"At the end of the day, it's a community event and a memorial for the late John Luxton. He meant so much to everybody, so it's great to be able to do this."

Mackle will play on the wing in the rugby game and he was ready to get stuck in, despite being slightly apprehensive about his abilities.

"I have been getting up for the odd trot and just trying to stretch the legs and see if the ligaments hold together but it has been 27 years ...since I put boots on - so it's going to be interesting.

"I'm just going to stay out on the wing and hope that I get through unscathed - it'll be good fun."

The event had great support across the sector, with an impressive line-up of personalities set to play, Mackle said.

There is a strong contingent of MPs in the Parliamentary teams, including Mark Mitchell, Michael Woodhouse, Greg O'Connor, Meka Whaitiri, Barbara Kuriger, Louise Upston, Nicole McKee. They've also called in a reinforcement – former All Black Piri Weepu.

In the dairy sector rugby team, Southland farmer and Farm4Life founder Tangaroa Walker is flying up to pull on the number 8 jersey, and Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award winner Quinn Morgan will play mid-field.

The dairy team also boasted a full Federated Farmers front row, made up of president Andrew Hoggard, vice-president Wayne Langford and dairy chair Richard McIntyre.

The dairy netball team was also well represented, including The Country's executive producer Rowena Duncum, Dairy Environment Leaders chair Melissa Slattery and Pouarua Farms chief executive Jenna Smith.

The event is also raising money for the John Luxton Trust, which aims to support young Māori from the local area into agricultural careers.

Listen below:

"He did have a lot to do with Māori agriculture ... it was quite a special cause for him, to help young Māori get into farming."

The Luxton Family will be well represented in the match, with John's son Richard and grandchildren joining the dairy teams.

As well as being a well-respected farmer, Luxton was the founding chair of DairyNZ, chair of Tatua Dairy Company and co-chair of the Waikato River Authority.

He was also great to work with, Mackle said.

"I loved working with John ... he brought people together.

"He was ... steadfast and firm in his views but in a very respectful and polite way - a real diplomat."

Having teams from both the dairy industry and Parliament was a fitting tribute to Luxton, Mackle said.

"He was a real stalwart. He told me once that he scored a try on Twickenham when they played the other Parliamentary teams at the World Cup, so that was pretty special for him.

"I think he'd be pretty pleased to see dairy and the Parliamentary team get together in this way."

John Luxton Memorial Match

Where: Campbell Park, Morrinsville

When: Saturday, September 24: netball 1.30pm, rugby 3pm

Entry: Free