Jacob Coombridge wins 2022 Central Otago Young Grower competition

Central Otago Young Grower of the Year Jacob Coombridge. Photo: Horticulture New Zealand

An award-winning orchardist is hoping more people will get into the horticulture industry, saying there are plenty of job opportunities for outdoorsy types.

Jacob Coombridge was recently crowned the winner of the 2022 Central Otago Young Grower competition.

The 22-year-old beat out seven other contestants in tests on irrigation, pest and disease identification, soil and fertilisers and risk management.

Coombridge, who works as an orchard supervisor at Webb's Fruit in Cromwell, said it was great to see local growers come together and get involved in the competition.

"The young growers' competition's a great opportunity for young people to try their hand at the events that we do every day, but to really challenge yourself and see how good you really are," he said.

"So for me, it wasn't about necessarily winning, but just seeing how you go and seeing how your skills hold up under pressure."

Coombridge said there was more to working in horticulture than picking and packing fruit and he hoped more young people would see it as a career.

"There's a lot of opportunities that lead to great careers," he said.

"And although there are days where it's hard work, you know, any job has hard work involved.

"For young people, who are wanting to make something for themselves and are willing to work hard and really get stuck into an industry that's going to support them, not just now but for the course of their careers, it's a great kind of industry that has a lot of pathways for people, and not just working outdoors.

Jacob Coombridge says there's more to the horticulture industry than working on an orchard. Photo: Horticulture New Zealand

"We've got a great marketing side of our industry, we've got a lot of tech, a lot of science going on, we've got mechanics, pack houses.

"The horticulture industry is more than just being out on an orchard every single day of your life."

Coombridge will be representing the Central Otago growing community at the national young grower of the year competition this September in Nelson - he'll be up against six other regional finalists with $30,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

- RNZ