Reports that Shanghai is opening up are greatly exaggerated, Hunter McGregor says.

McGregor, who runs a Shanghai-based venison importing and distribution business, has been in lockdown for 58 days, due to China's Covid-zero policy.

"Opening up is a very loose term of what's happening here," he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

While the situation was "heading in a positive direction" there was still "a long way to go," he said.

"It's a very slow process. No shops or restaurants or anything are open to allow anyone to wander in the door at this stage."

Other areas, such as Beijing and the port city of Tianjin, were facing a potential lockdown as China struggled to contain Covid-19 outbreaks.

McGregor was concerned about the knock-on effects for New Zealand trade, especially when it came to demand.

"Without government support here for any businesses, people's job security is going to be reduced. They know there's going to be some headwinds economically here, so the demand side of the ledger is going to be a bit of a problem."

Hunter McGregor holds some New Zealand Mountain River venison ribs at an event in Shanghai earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

The lockdown was taking its toll on long-distance truck drivers as well, with local newspapers reporting that some had been trapped in Shanghai the whole time, McGregor said.

"They weren't allowed to leave because of the complex rules and testing and stuff so they ended up parking their trucks at the side of the road. Some of them were there for 50 days.

"They had to use fire hydrants nearby for water. It's not good at all."

Motorbike delivery drivers were also facing accommodation issues.

"They can't live in an apartment complex so a lot of them have pitched tents on the street or under bridges and that's where they're living.

"It has been challenging for a lot of people, this lockdown here in Shanghai."

Meanwhile, summer was looming and the thought of spending the hot months inside was not appealing, McGregor said.

"We get usually on average, 35-degree temperatures … up to 40 sometimes but it's high humidity and it's not much fun being cooped up in your apartment building."

However, there was "exciting news" for McGregor this morning, as he was informed that one person per household in his compound was allowed outside in their local area for a couple of hours.

"There will be nothing open, but it will be good to stretch the legs and have a bit of a wander around the neighbourhood."

He planned to walk to his workplace and reclaim the venison, beef and wine he'd left in the office.

"I'm quite excited about a couple of bottles of Sauvignon Blanc I've had in my office. I will be picking them up and taking them home because it's been quite dry in the last wee while."