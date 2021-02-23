Huntaway Lace breaks record at Lawrence dog sale

Black huntaway dog Lace (centre) sold for $8700 at the Lawrence Gymkhana Club dog sale in South Otago. Photo / Carmen Brenssell

Farmers were loving bidding for working dogs as records were broken in South Otago on Valentine's Day.

The highest price paid for a working dog at the Lawrence Gymkhana Club dog sale was $8700 for huntaway Lace.

The 3-year-old bitch was sold by Ali Brenssell.

Brenssell, of Ardgowan, north of Oamaru, said he was "very happy" with the sale.

"She was well worth the price."

He trained Lace after buying her as a puppy from farmer Geoffrey Finch, of Milton.

The time was right to sell Lace as he was retiring and "didn't have the work for her any more".

He also sold a 2-year-old heading dog for $6000 and a 13-month-old heading dog for $4800.

"It's a nice wee perk - which is just a hobby for me now."

Ali Brenssell, of North Otago, set a record for the highest price paid for a working dog at the annual Lawrence Gymkhana Club sale. Photo / Carmen Brenssell

He had more dogs to sell but was saving some for a sale in Gore in July. Supporting both sales was important as "it's a matter of use it or lose it".

The highest price paid for a heading dog at the sale was $6200 for 2-year-old dog Joe, owned by Lindsay Geddes, of Mosgiel.

Geddes said he was "quite pleased" with the sale.

"He went to a good home - a place where he is going to get a lot of work, which will be ideal for him."

PGG Wrightson stock agent Warwick Howie said the price paid for Lace was the highest in the more than 10 year history of the dog sale.

Heading dogs wait to be sold in South Otago on February 14. Photo / John Cosgrove

The 28 working dogs on offer all sold, fetching an average price of $4600 — the highest average price in the history of the sale.

The quality of dogs and the number on offer had attracted a big crowd.

"It was the largest and best quality catalogue we've had for a long time."

The event, which is run by the club, with assistance from the Waitahuna Collie Club, raised about $1500 for the Tuapeka Community Health Company.