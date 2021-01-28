How to spot a rip at Bay of Plenty beaches

A rip current. Photo / Supplied

A study has shown swimmers need to be more aware of rips at the beach, and local water safety spokespeople agree.

The study highlights that up to 78 per cent of beachgoers in New Zealand are unable to spot rips in the surf, increasing the risk that they may get caught in one.

The study was conducted as part of a collaboration between Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) and beach safety experts at the Universities of Canterbury, Auckland, Waikato, and UNSW Sydney.

It was done at Muriwai Beach on Auckland's west coast, well known for its energetic surf conditions.

"We observed a dangerous and well-established rip current moving quickly offshore from the beach, and when we asked beachgoers to point it out to us, the vast majority were unable to do so," said Dr Seb Pitman, a coastal geomorphologist from the University of Canterbury:

A lifeguard running towards the water. Photo / Supplied

On average, five people drown in rip currents on New Zealand beaches each year and 700 people need rescue.

Regional water safety strategy manager Dave White said as a surf lifeguard for 17 years, he was unsurprised by the study result.

"Although there's a lot of education out there on rips, beachgoers still fail to spot them in a real environment.

Regional water safety strategy manager Dave White. Photo / Supplied

"Unfortunately, rips aren't always glaringly obvious and I've definitely noticed some of our beachgoers swimming outside of flagged areas – sometimes even in a rip."

He said the scary part was the swimmers were quite often oblivious they were swimming in a rip, and all it took was for the rip to become a little stronger and they would be in trouble.

White said there was a misconception that rips were glaringly obvious and if you could not spot it straight away it was not there.

"This couldn't be further from the truth. Rips can occur on any day, regardless of swell size, so sometimes you need to take the time to observe the beach to see if there's one present."

He said key giveaways of a rip were calm patches with waves breaking each side, a ripple pattern, and discoloured water. Rips also formed around rocks and headlands.

"Often you see a lot of sand stirred up, and potentially bubbles or foam.

"There's plenty of excellent information on the Surf Lifesaving NZ website including videos and images – I recommend everyone check it out before heading to the beach."

SLSNZ Eastern region lifesaving manager Chase Cahalane said around 80 per cent of all rescues were of people from rips, and that this was in line with what they saw in the SLSNZ Eastern region, particularly Bay of Plenty.

"We have big stretches of surf and exposed beaches here, but unfortunately a big part of our population are unable to identify rips."

He suggested people research before going to the beach, such as checking the swells and surf.

He said once at the beach people should check the conditions again and swim within any flagged area.

"If you swim between the flags you know you won't be in rips and you have people watching you."

SLSNZ Eastern region lifesaving manager Chase Cahalane. Photo / File

Chase suggested people didn't go swimming on the beach alone and stayed within their limits.

He said if things still went pear-shaped and you ended up in a rip, remember the three Rs: relaxing, raising you hand and riding the rip.

If you do get caught in a rip, remember the three Rs

• RELAX and float to conserve your energy

• RAISE your hand to signal for help

• RIDE the rip until it stops and you can swim back to shore or help arrives