Andrea Coleman's compost is all finished and ready for the garden. Photo / Phil Thomsen
There’s a bit of an art to composting, and it can be a daunting pastime to start. Luckily, Andrea Coleman, aka the “Compost Queen”, knows a thing or two about it. The Country’s Kem Ormond finds out more.
We all love the idea of using our waste food and turningit into compost, so we rush out, buy a compost bin, and end up with something that is a bit smelly and vaguely resembles compost.
So, we then change our mind and decide to buy a worm farm, it gets forgotten about in the garage, and the worms move on...does any of this sound familiar?
Sometimes it feels that making compost is just too difficult; how do you get the heat to the right temperature in the compost pile, so the weed seeds will die, when is the compost ready, what is a starter, and how do I aerate it?
I learnt a lot from a visit to a Whanganui resident, Andrea Coleman, who many call “the compost queen”.
At this stage, the compost could be used as mulch, but by leaving it longer, it will decompose more, leaving beautiful, black, rich compost filled with nutrients and then all that it needs is some sieving and then on to the garden.
Worm farm
In Coleman’s garage is an incredibly happy worm farm.
The worms enjoy a broad range of household food scraps, turning them into castings and worm tea.
I asked Coleman why Bokashi buckets and a worm farm.
She said, “The worms don’t like meat, citrus or onions, and these can go into the bokashi bucket”.
While most people purchase worms for their worm farm, Coleman found her worms by burying some bokashi in the ground inside a piece of netting.
“When I pulled it up a while later, it was full of worms.
“I have no idea if they’re red wrigglers, the kind that people purchase online, but they seem to do the trick,” she said.
Coleman said there were a couple of people who she found inspiring in the garden.
“When it comes to gardening and composting, two influential people have been Phillip Thomsen, who recently published a book, The Practical Kiwi Gardener, and Kate Flood, known as Compostable Kate on Instagram.”