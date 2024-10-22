“We’re focused on our goal of doubling the farmgate value of production by 2035 in a way that improves prosperity for our people and protects our environment.

“Our scholarship programme recognises and supports the highly skilled, highly motivated young leaders who will be critical to achieving the sector’s ambitious targets.”

Two postgraduate scholarships, each worth $10,000, are available nationally for the 2025 academic year.

These focus on students undertaking postgraduate study in New Zealand and tackling challenges critical to the horticulture industry’s future success.

The Horticulture New Zealand Postgraduate Scholarship is awarded to a student undertaking postgraduate study in horticulture or a related field.

The New Zealand Fruitgrowers Charitable Trust Postgraduate Scholarship is for a student undertaking study specifically related to the fruit industry.

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott says there are many career opportunities in the sector. Photo / Lisa Hill

Thirteen Horticulture New Zealand Undergraduate Scholarships, worth $1500 each, are provided to enable successful applicants to attend the 2025 Horticulture Conference.

Nine of these will be awarded to applicants from New Zealand’s major growing regions including, Northland, Auckland/Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Lower North Island, Tasman, including Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

The remaining four will be awarded nationally.

Three Horticentre Trust Scholarships valued at $4500 will also be awarded.

Applicants must be tertiary students studying towards an undergraduate degree or diploma in any discipline and be able to demonstrate their intent to support the New Zealand fruit and vegetable industry post-study.

Applications for all of the scholarships close on December 1, at 11pm.

For further details or to apply, visit www.hortnz.co.nz/people-jobs-and-labour/scholarships/.



