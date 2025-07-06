“The pool of money that we do generate goes back into the trust as a whole and helps run the programme here through our drug and alcohol rehab programme,” Linklater said.
He said it was a rewarding experience.
“It’s always nice, and it’s good to give a lot of them life and employment skills as well.
“And getting them up and moving physically, because a lot of them haven’t really had routine in a number of years, so it all helps.
“And that circles back around.”
Linklater and four other finalists faced two days of practical challenges, testing skills in finance, biosecurity, plant propagation, identification and more, based on a points system.
Winning the contest, hosted by the International Plant Propagators’ Society and organised by New Zealand Plant Producers, means Linklater will go head-to-head with winners across industry contests in viticulture, growing, arboriculture and more in November for the overarching Young Horticulturalist of the Year contest.
They will be vying for a prize pool worth more than $20,000.