Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Horticulture: 2025 NZ Young Plant Producer on why he thinks his sector is ‘underrated’

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Jake Linklater, of Nova Natives in Canterbury's Templeton, has been named Young Plant Producer of the Year 2025.

Jake Linklater, of Nova Natives in Canterbury's Templeton, has been named Young Plant Producer of the Year 2025.

By Monique Steele of RNZ

A young, award-winning plant producer says while plant production is critical to the success of primary industries and domestic gardens, he believes the sector’s “good mahi” goes under the radar.

Lincoln University conservation and ecology student Jake Linklater won the prestigious Young Plant Producer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country