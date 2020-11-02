'Heart-broken and devastated': Second alpaca found dead

Two alpacas and two rabbits were killed by roaming dogs at Julians Berry Farm in Whakatāne. Photo / Supplied

The owners of two alpacas killed by roaming dogs say they are heart-broken and devastated.

Josh and Michaela Binney raise alpacas on their farm in Whakatāne and for the last eight years have loaned some to Julians Berry Farm for berry season.

Josh said they loaned the alpacas free of charge each year as a way of giving back to the community, giving locals a chance to get up close and enjoy the animals.

About 2.30am on Monday, Julians Berry Farm owners Paul and Monica Julian were woken by the sound of dogs barking.

They went outside and chased away the roaming dogs but not before they had attacked two alpacas and killed two rabbits.

An 8-month-old alpaca named Sambucca was euthanised after suffering critical injuries in the attack while an 8-year-old alpaca named Fluffy was also reported missing.

Fluffy was found later that day, dead from the injuries sustained in the attack.

Josh said he and his family were devastated when they found out, saying the alpacas were docile animals who brought a lot of joy to the community.

"Each summer, for the last eight years, we give two or three to their little animal farm, it's a bit of a petting zoo. Obviously all the little kids love going there and seeing them, we do it more for the community than anything.

"We got the call in the morning and I went there, the 8-month old had to be euthanised. The adult, we couldn't find, but the fence was broken so we thought she'd run away. Michaela went back later to have another look and we found her in the drain across the road. She was dead as well."

He urged people to take better ownership of their dogs and to be responsible.

"Those dogs would be all bloodied up, the owner would know something happened. If you've got a dog, you have a responsibility to lock it up at night. There are a lot of roaming dogs in that area."

While the alpacas were always loaned to the berry farm free of charge, they would eventually be sold elsewhere. Josh estimated the two deaths would cost his family about $2500.

"They're a friendly animal, that's why we have a few. We breed them and sell them off each year, mostly to lifestyle block owners. They are just a real friendly, caring animal. They're peaceful, good with kids and they bring joy to people."

In a statement on Facebook, Julians Berry Farm said,"Our deepest condolences go to Josh and Michaela who kindly loan us the alpacas for the berry season so that children and families can get some enjoyment from being close to these gentle animals.

"Thank you to animal control who came out at 3am then again at 8am to investigate. We now have a dog trap in place and will monitor overnight.

"The calves and lambs are in the chicken enclosure for the night which is securely fenced. So they are safe."