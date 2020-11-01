Roaming dogs attack alpacas at Julians Berry Farm, Whakatāne

Julians Berry Farm. Photo / File

The owners of Julians Berry Farm outside Whakatāne are urging dog owners to keep their pets locked up after their alpacas were attacked overnight.

An eight-month-old alpaca has been euthanised after suffering critical injuries in the attack while another is missing. A rabbit belonging to the farm was also killed.

Monica Julian said they heard dogs barking about 2.30am and went out to investigate.

"Two dogs started barking at the animals, we managed to chase them down the street but then we saw the damage."

The missing alpaca is a dark brown and black female by the name of Zambucca. The Julians are asking locals to keep an eye out and get in touch if they see her.

"It's very sad, extremely sad, especially the alpacas - they're such lovely creatures, lovely docile creatures," she said.

Julian believed the dogs came from somewhere down Huna Rd and was urging dog owners to keep their pets locked up.

"We think they are local dogs that were just roaming. Please lock up your dogs at night time."

Anyone who has seen the missing alpaca can call Julians Berry Farm on 07 308 4253.