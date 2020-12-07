Hawke's Bay farmers asked to watch out for Chilean needle grass

(Left) Identifying Chilean needle grass; (right) needle grass caught in sheep wool. Photo / Supplied

Farmers are being urged to look out for the pest plant Chilean needle grass on their land by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

The Regional Council's biosecurity team leader, Alice McNatty, said the plant can be a real issue for landowners once it gets on their land.

"It has a sharp seed head that causes problems for stock as it can pierce an animal's eyes and skin," she said.

"The seeds spread easily on contaminated machinery, vehicles, feed and stock, so we're asking people to be vigilant and keep an eye out."

Ms McNatty said the plant's purple seed head made it easier to spot this month; later it turned a straw colour.

"The head is visible in spring and early summer making the plant easier to distinguish from other grasses."

She said if the plant was identified and controlled early, it could be contained much more easily before it made its way into productive land.

To prevent spread, landowners should only allow clean vehicles and machinery on their property, and make sure any stock or feed brought on to the farm had not come from an infested property.

Chilean needle grass grows well in dry, hard, hill country areas with light soil, heavily grazed pasture and bare ground where there's less competition from desirable pasture plants. In Hawke's Bay, Chilean needle grass is found on approximately 200 properties, covering around 600 hectares.



"If anyone has concerns that the plant has got on to their land, the Regional Council can follow up with a visit to their property and advise on a plan and control methods," Ms McNatty said.



Head to hbrc.govt.nz #pesthub to find out more about Chilean needle grass or contact the pest plant team at the Regional Council on 06 835 9200.