Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Havelock North’s Bill Scott: A true pioneer in strawberry cultivation

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Scott’s Strawberry Farm founder John William Scott, affectionately known as Bill.

Scott’s Strawberry Farm founder John William Scott, affectionately known as Bill.

If you live in Havelock North, there is every chance you have visited Scott’s Strawberry Farm in Te Aute Rd, just on the outskirts of the village.

Its founder, John William Scott, affectionately known as Bill, died last month.

Scott, a man with an infectious laugh and smile and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country