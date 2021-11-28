Hauraki District already urged to save water

In January 2021 Tau Hikaiti Paora and members of the Ngati Paoa emergency response team at the Hauraki Plains where eels were rescued from drought. Photo / Alison Smith

A warning has been given that the region may be facing its worst drought yet.

Three years of lower than average rainfall is threatening the Hauraki Plains water supply over the summer.

"We are on track for the lowest annual rainfall since 1993, even lower than the last two years," said Adrian de Laborde, Hauraki District's group manager Service Delivery.

"We need to work together if we are going to make it through the summer with enough water.

"We need farmers to check their water lines and troughs for leaks, we need our residential properties to let us know of issues like pooling of water on footpaths. We still have a way to go with the reservoir at approximately 60 per cent capacity."

He said the drought has impacted reservoirs to the point where there is less water than the council should have at this time of year.

"The dry conditions have played a big part in us not being able to fill the Quarry Reservoir which is one of the bigger raw water sources for the Waitakaruru plant. We are now looking at ways we can save water district wide."

During times of low water demand, the Kerepēhi plant has enough water to supply the Plains, but during times of increased use both the Kerepēhi and Waitakaruru water treatment plants are needed. During this period, the Kerepēhi plant supplies approximately three quarters of the demand with the Waitakaruru plant supplying the remaining quarter.

The two consented water sources used for the Waitakaruru plant, the Mangatarata Stream and a former quarry pit (filled by the Waitakaruru Stream), situated on Steen Rd, Mangatarata, are both lower than average.

Waikato Regional Council has released a report on adapting to climate change, with a focus on drought in Waikato, and what might be done to successfully adapt to the risks of an uncertain future.

Cr Jennifer Nickel said competition over water resources would intensify with increasing demand and limited supply.

"While agriculture may be the most obvious sector dependent on the availability of water in the Waikato, there is demand from other areas, too, such as the growing population of the Waikato and Auckland, industry and hydroelectricity … and we need to consider the ecology of our waterbodies as well."

The report draws on scientists and water resource managers to "map" the water system and factors that affect it.

A tool was developed for discussing options at locations.

Climate Action Committee chair Jennifer Nickel said the Waikato economy had evolved in an environment where regular rainfall meant the plentiful availability of water.

"But we cannot expect the future to be the same. We will need to adapt to changing circumstances."

Last year three local Mayors (Hauraki, Matamata-Piako and Thames Coromandel) and local MP Scott Simpson wrote a letter to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Conner asking for help for local farmers.

Hauraki mayor Toby Adams said at the time the effects of the drought had been bubbling away in the shadow of Covid-19 for some time.

"There's been a lot of emphasis on Covid, but we're forgetting we're in one of the worst droughts ever in recorded history, particularly in Eastern Waikato."

Shelter, water: Advice for farmers

Livestock need to be safe from heat stress and cold stress – and dairy cows are more sensitive to heat than cold. Animals should also be protected from extreme weather changes, like storms.

Graze cows close to the dairy shed to reduce walking distances for milking and let them move at their own pace;

Milk cows later in the afternoon or early evening when the temperature has dropped;

Use paddocks with shade or provide cows with access to well-ventilated, shaded housing facilities;

Provide supplementary feed at night, so the extra heat generated by digestion occurs at the coolest time of day;

Make sure cows always have good clean drinking water. Milking cows can drink more than 100 litres per day in summer;

Provide shade or use a sprinkler system in the dairy yard, while cows wait to be milked.