Truscott had suffered a cardiac arrest and technically died on the rugby field.

Fortunately, his mates were local Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteers and a player’s wife was an emergency department nurse.

They called 111, began CPR and grabbed the defibrillator from the clubrooms, shocking Truscott’s heart into beating again.

During the next few days in the cardiac unit, doctors discovered a rare hereditary condition that had never been diagnosed. Truscott’s life being saved had potentially saved the lives of his loved ones too.

He underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery.

Reflecting on the events that had unfolded, he felt a deep sense of gratitude.

“If this had happened on the farm I wouldn’t have had a chance,” Truscott said.

“If I’d died they would never have discovered my condition and we wouldn’t have known what we know now.

“This could potentially affect my brother and our children who are now being tested for the same condition.”

The community had advocated for investment in the defibrillator instrumental in Truscott’s survival.

He had even used it on a previous occasion on a mate, never thinking he would one day rely on it himself.

Attending critical care paramedic Alex Peterson said Truscott’s situation reinforced the importance of having defibrillators readily available within communities – especially rural areas – because time was a critical factor with any cardiac arrest.

“I strongly recommend that everyone take a Hato Hone St John first aid course where CPR and the 3 Steps for Life are taught as this could lead to a positive outcome for anyone suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest – it could save someone’s life.

“The actions that Sam’s friends took saved him that day.”

Truscott had some health advice for others.

“Don’t live under a rock – go get checked out.

“I thought I was invincible, but life can change in an instant.”

Truscott is grateful for his second chance at life, knowing he’ll be around a lot longer for his children and his community.

Hato Hone St John has dubbed October Shocktober for the third year running and is on a mission to empower as many people as possible with lifesaving skills as part of its cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) awareness month, so they will have the skills to respond to someone having a cardiac arrest.

For further information: Go to the *GoodSAM website and Download the CPR App Lifesaving apps | Hato Hone St John



