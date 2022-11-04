Southland shearer Nathan Stratford, a four-times winner of the Pleasant Point open shearing title, pictured winning last season's PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit. Photo / SSNZ

The Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shears will return to the main street on Saturday, to be part of Get to the Point NZ’s 75th-year celebrations.

The Shears managed to go it alone last year and were held at the local sports ground when most of Get to the Point was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Last year, Covid restrictions also cancelled three-quarters of about 60 shows that had been on the Shearing Sports New Zealand Calendar for the season.

The Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shears had 32 entries in 2021, across the four grades from junior to open.

However, convenor John Walsh is expecting more this year, with total cash prizes increased to over $4000, including handpieces and a chainsaw among other goodies.

Walsh has 400 hoggets ready for the day, which offers a 20-sheep open final and an open plate for the best of those that don’t make it into the showdown.

The open final is also a qualifying event in the New Zealand Shears Circuit.

It has been dominated in recent years by Southland shearers, who were first, second and third last year, and have won the major title five years in a row since the last Canterbury win, by Tony Coster, when he claimed the title for the fourth time in 2016.

Invercargill shearer Nathan Stratford, who won at the Ashburton A and P Show last Saturday, has won the Pleasant Point final four times, since his first in 2002.

Stratford is also the New Zealand representative and reigning PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit champion.

Conditions are expected to be good with no rain forecast.

The day starts with the traditional morning tea at 9 am, with junior heats starting soon afterwards.

It will be a good chance for competitors to start getting things right, ahead of the New Zealand Corriedale Championships at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch next Thursday and Friday.

Winners at Pleasant Point since 1991

Open: 1991 Kevin Walsh, 1992 Kevin Walsh, 1993 Kevin Walsh, 1994 Brendon Cox, 1995 Kevin Walsh, 1996 Tony Coster, 1997 Darin Forde, 1998 Kevin Walsh, 1999 Darin Forde, 2000 Geoff Holmes, 2001 Nathan Stratford, 2003 Grant Smith, 2004 Tony Coster, 2005 Justin Meikle, 2006 Justin Meikle, 2007 Ivan Scott, 2008 Nathan Stratford, 2009 Nathan Stratford, 2010 Darin Forde, 2011 John Kirkpatrick, 2013 Darin Forde, 2014 David Fagan, 2015 Tony Coster, 2016 Tony Coster, 2017 Nathan Stratford, 2018 Darin Forde, 2019 Brett Roberts, 2020 Brett Roberts, 2021 Leon Samuels.

Senior: 1991 Brendon Cox, 1992 Matthew Tyree, 1993 Steve Brosnahan, 1994 Grant Black, 1995 Steve Brosnahan, 1996 Richard Tyree, 1997 Hamish Hammond, 1998 Elliot Clayton, 1999 Matthew Gibson, 2000 Chris Munro, 2001 Eli Cummings, 2003 Tony Stuart, 2004 Andy Mainland, 2005 Mark Agnew, 2006 Geoff Redpath, 2007 Ant Frew, 2008 Malcolm Sweeney, 2009 Rob Mainland, 2010 Malcolm Sweeney, 2011 Shaun Matheson, 2013 Jock Barrett, 2014 Paul Hodges, 2015 Paul Hodges, 2016 Linton Palmer, 2017 Hamish Anderson, 2018 Luis Pincol, 2019 Brandon Maguire Ratima, 2020 Kyle Mita, 2021 Taare Edwards.

Intermediate: 1991 Anthony Thompson, 1992 Robert McLaren, 1993 Justin Meikle, 1994 Murray Johnston, 1995 Chris Black, 1996 Donny Atotolu, 1997 Eli Cummings, 1998 Lance Barnes, 1999 Shane Smith, 2000 Harvey Pairama,2001 Jan Jackson, 2003 Craig Cox, 2004 Ray Te Maari, 2005 Chris Kyle, 2006 Robbie Mainland, 2007 Mason Adams, 2008 Michael Weatherburn, 2009 Brook Todd, 2010 Shaun Matheson, 2011 Linton Palmer, 2013, Corey Smith, 2014 Corey White, 2015 Rawiri Goss, 2016 Brandon Maguire Ratima, 2017 Liam Norrie, 2018 Allan Oldfield, 2019 Braydon Clifford, 2020 Adam Gordon, 2021 Chase Rattray.

Junior: 1991 Justin Meikle, 1992 Richard Tyree, 1993 Tony Beck, 1994 Nick Rose, 1995 Nick Rose, 1996 Eli Cummings, 1997 Murray Burgess, 1998 Brent Carter, 1999 Dennis Holland, 2000 Lachlan Holmes, 2005 Nick Braid, 2006 Kaleb Godsiff, 2007 Don McArthur, 2008 Harawera Edwards, 2009 Brett Roberts, 2010 Kaea Kingi, 2011 Patrick McCarthy 2013 Bubbett, 2014 Emily Te Kapa, 2015 Edward Harrington, 2016 Liam Norrie, 2017 Makaira Keene, 2018 Henry Mayo, 2019 Mitch Klever, 2020 Harley James Ransfield, 2021 Josh Devane.